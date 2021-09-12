Kriti Sanon Enjoys 'Sunday Cuddles' With Mother In Funny 'boomerang' Videos

Away from the hustle and bustle of packed shooting schedules, Kriti Sanon recently decided to indulge in some 'family time' as the actor shared cute pictures with her mother. Kriti Sanon shared a series of Instagram stories, which she captioned as ‘Sunday cuddles’ with her mother and uploaded a few fun boomerangs of the same. She posted three stories on her social media account and called it a ‘Boomerang series’. The actor was last seen in the Netflix drama, Mimi.

The Luka Chuppi actor posted a series of Boomerang videos on her Instagram story on Sunday. In the first video she wrote, ‘#SundayCuddles with Mumzoo’ and can be seen hugging her mom. The next Boomerang featured the duo winking at the camera as they shot the videos, while the third one features Kriti Sanon laughing. She captioned the last video, ‘When she cracks me up during a Boomerang.’

Kriti Sanon's mother, Geeta Sanon, is an active Instagram user and often takes to the platform to share videos and pictures of her family. One of the posts she uploaded was a picture of a TV screen with a list of trending titles on Netflix. Her daughter’s Mimi appeared to top the list, and the proud mother took to social media to share the news. She accompanied the picture with dancing emoticons.

Kriti Sanon recently revealed to Brut India that she cried to her mother after her first ramp walk. The actor recalled her first experience on the ramp and mentioned that she made a mistake for which she was reprimanded by the choreographer in front of 20 other models. The actor also recalled that she sat in an auto after the experience and cried to her mother.

The actor also recently posted a video as she conducted a Q&A session to engage with her fans. She gave fans a glimpse into a day in her life as she answered some interesting questions about herself. She revealed that her comfort food is ‘Paratha with butter or Rajma Chawal’. She also mentioned what her current obsession is. She said, “I am obsessed with skincare. My family is fed up with me ordering things. I am a hoarder.”

Image: Kriti Sanon- Instagram