'Panipat' Unknown Facts: Do You Know 'Mard Maratha' Song Has 13,000 Dancers?

Panipat, the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, is undoubtedly a milestone in Kriti Sanon's acting career. The movie, starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in the lead, narrates the tale of the 'Third Battle of Panipat' that occurred on January 14, 1761. The movie released on December 6, 2019 and was a box debacle. But the critics appreciated the performances of all lead actors, and also lauded the director's eye to detail. Here are some unknown facts about the Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Panipat unknown facts:

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, and Padmini Kolhapure, who were a part of Panipat, were reuniting on-screen after 36 years. The trio was last seen in Bekarar (1983).

The Mard Maratha song from the film was shot in 13 days with about 13,000 dancers in an opulent set. The song featured on Arjun Kapoor gives a glimpse of Maratha celebrations after a victory. The song had Lejhim dancers from Pune.

Panipat was the first historical movie for the majority of its cast members. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Mohnish Bahl were never featured in a historical film before Panipat.

Reports have it that before featuring in Panipat, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon were supposed to work together for another film. However, the project got shelved, and they could not collaborate for the film.

Panipat is a historical drama. Hence, the costumes were designed accordingly. According to reports, 19,000 meters fabrics were used to multiple character's costumes.

Meanwhile, the lead cast of Panipat is reported to be busy with multiple projects. While Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kriti Sanon is reported to be shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Besides the upcomer, the actors have a slew of movies in their kitty.

