Kriti Sanon Gets Excited As Well As Very Very Shy For This Reason; Watch Video

After giving a stunning performance in Mimi, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is all set to entertain her fans yet again with a family drama titled Hum Do Hamare Do. Her track from Mimi titled Param Sundari has become a rage ever since its release. The song also made it to the global Billboard charts, setting a benchmark for Sanon. With her latest track, Bansuri from Hum Do Hamare Do, Sanon has already raised the temperature with her moves.

As the song goes on to win the hearts of her fans, Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and treated them with a behind-the-scenes video. Scroll down to watch the clip.

Kriti Sanon reveals what gets her excited

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kriti Sanon shared a clip of a long shot with no cuts from the newly unveiled song Bansuri from her forthcoming film. The actor also expressed how much she loves doing such shots. She said, "That no-cuts long shot! Always gets me excited!! In this case very very shy.. '#HDHD' '#Bansuri.'"

The song is crooned by Asees Kaur, Ip Singh, Dev Negi, and Sachin-Jigar. In the video, Sanon can be seen donning a dazzling black embroidered sleeveless choli-lehenga by fashion designer Neeta Rohra. The actor accessorised herself with danglers and some oxidized kadas. She went for minimal makeup with kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, nude lip colour, contoured, and a highlighted base.

Hum Do Hamare Do will see Kriti starring opposite Rajkummar Rao. It also has Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, and Prachee Shah Paandya in essential roles. The film's trailer has received praise from the audience. Her performance as an actor has truly proved her mettle to the audiences. Helmed by Abhishek Jain, the film is slated for a digital premiere on October 29 via Disney+Hotstar.

Along with the family drama, the Luka Chuppi actor also had a recent addition to her pipeline of films. She will be seen in a female lead role in Shehzada, which is a remake of the South super hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti also has a Pan-India film, Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Ganapath on cards.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon