Kriti Sanon Gets Shout-out From Victoria Beckham For Acing Midi Dress Look

Kriti Sanon recently received a shoutout from the pop singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The actress' stylist Sukriti Grover dropped some photos of the Shehzada star. In the photos, Kriti donned a mint green, asymmetrical, midi dress with full sleeves from Victoria's creations.

The Heropanti actress looked beautiful and the fashion designer made sure to praise the actress. She reposted the photos on her Instagram stories and wrote, "@kritisanon wears asymmetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover." She also penned, "LOVED IT."

Check out the story:

Kriti has been turning heads with her sartorial choices. She is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood and makes sure to keep her style game a cut above the rest.

Kriti Sanon's professional life

Kriti Sanon's latest release is Shehzada, opposite Kartik Aaryan. It is running in cinema halls now. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is the Hindi remake of the 2020 superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

In an interview with PTI, the actress opened up about her role in the film and said, "This is closest to me as a character. I didn’t need to step into another person. This was more of a fun-flowing, easy-to-do sort of role. I haven’t had that glam avatar for a while as I have been doing small-town roles. It is nice and refreshing to break."

Kriti also spoke about her co-star Kartik and said that the duo has great chemistry because they know each other. "I feel there is great chemistry because of us knowing each other. We have done work before, so that happens instantly on the screen. When I heard about this film, I felt it was an entertaining film. It has got everything in it which the family audience will enjoy, it is a film for all age groups," she said.