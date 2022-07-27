Kriti Sanon Gets Special Birthday Wish From Kartik Aaryan; 'From Your Shehzada..'

Actor Kriti Sanon who has proved her mettle in acting with roles in films like Heropanti, Luka Chuppi, and more, turned 32 today. It seems that the actor will have a working birthday as she is she's currently holed up with the cast and crew of her upcoming film Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

On the special day, while the actor is being bombarded with love and wishes from her fans, another adorable greeting came from her Luka Chuppi co-star Kartik Aaryan. Kartik who had been basking in the success of his last outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shared a beautiful picture with Sanon along with an eye-catchy caption, that just left the fans in awe.

Kartik Aaryan wishes co-star Kriti Sanon on birthday

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a picture that is believed to have been clicked mid-night as the two are busy shooting for Shehzada. In the snap, Kartik can be seen feeding a piece of cake to Kriti as the two smilingly posed for the camera.

"Diet Nahi todi ladki ne, Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! (She did not break her diet, just posed for me)Happy birthday Param Sundari, From Your Shehzada," wrote Kartik alongside the picture. The birthday girl was quick to respond to the love and wrote, "Thank you! for having all the cake after posing!."

In the picture, the Heropanti star was seen wearing an oversized hoodie with a pair of ripped denim pants. Kartik, on the other hand, can be seen rocking the classic white shirt and blue denim pants combo. As soon as Kartik fed the cake to Kriti, fans were quick to react over the kind of bond the two stars share.

One of the users commented below the picture and wrote, "I AM FLYING ON THE SKY RIGHT NOW," while another wrote, "So cute how guys look beautiful to be happy always sweet message happy birthday my fav all-time my darling." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "This has my all heart... Me melting."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik and Kriti will be seen sharing screen space for the second time in the upcoming film Shehzada after Luka Chuppi. Apart from this, Kartik has Freddy and an untitled romantic saga with Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans in his kitty. He also recently announced his next film which will be directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kriti, on the other hand, has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.



IMAGE: Instagra,/KritiSanon