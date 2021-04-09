Kriti Sanon Gets Teary-eyed As She Shares Appreciation Video For Dedicated Fans

Kriti Sanon recently shared an appreciation post on her Instagram handle for her dedicated fans. The actress shared a video, in which she shows all the gifts and letters she's received from fans who seem to absolutely adore her. Kriti Sanon is currently filming for her upcoming film Bhediya in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh. The actress exclaimed how she was in awe of the dedication fans showed as she received her 'gifts' in Ziro.

In Kriti Sanon's latest video, the actress talked to her fans telling them how she couldn't believe the things they had collected and sent to her. She showed many novels sent to her by fans expressing how she was definitely going to read them. She also went on to show an array of fan mail envelopes along with a homemade scrapbook that contained tweets and messages from all of her adoring fans. Kriti spoke about how she was teary-eyed at the love they were showing her and would go live on Instagram soon.

Kriti Sanon's video was shared with the caption, "So much Love sent all the way till Ziro! My fans, my fanclubs.. You people are the bestest! This out of the blue, no occasion kinda love is the most real and amazing one !! Read every letter.. got teary eyed.. I don’t know if i deserve this tremendous amount of love you shower on me, but i promise I’ll work very hard to keep receiving it! Thank u so much Love you guys!". Kriti also tagged over 30 of her fan pages on Instagram in the caption thanking them. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram post below.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

Kriti is currently a busy bee as the actress is currently awaiting the release of three films. The actress has finished the shooting of her upcoming film Mimi in which she will play the titular character. The actress has also finished filming for the upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. Kriti has also finished shooting for the forthcoming action comedy film, Bachchan Pandey which is set to release on Jan 26, 2022.

Apart from the films she's finished shooting, Kriti is also set to appear in the horror-comedy film, Bhediya, along with Varun Dhawan for which the actress is currently filming. She will also appear in the upcoming mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Kriti is also set to reunite with her Heropanti co-star, Tiger Shroff for the upcoming film Ganapath.

Image source - Kriti Sanon's Instagram