Kriti Sanon Gives Away Details About 'Mimi' Release Date: Says 'very Soon'

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on June 10, 2021, to hold an interactive Ask Me Anything session, where she answered any questions that her fans and followers had for her. The actor has a lot of projects up her sleeve right now so it comes as no surprise that the people had a lot of questions for her regarding her work. She is working on some of the largest projects of this year and the next and the actor tried to answer all the questions as openly as it was possible for her. One of her fans asked her about her film Mimi and when they could expect it to release.

Kriti Sanon says Mimi could be releasing soon

In response, Kriti Sanon said that while she was not allowed to reveal any details about the Mimi release date, she could say that she knew when it was going to be releasing. She further added that the audience could expect the film to be releasing very soon. Mimi was supposed to release in 2020 and the team was done shooting for it before the pandemic struck the world. It was obvious at the point that the film was going to face delays and the film has not yet released as the makers are trying to find the perfect portal for its release.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi plays the role of a surrogate mother. While the film was made on a small budget, the makers are expecting that the film will be doing very well with the audience due to its novel premise. Bollywood Hungama reported Kriti Sanon saying that the film was a great one that would resonate with a lot of people. Talking about the portal of release, she said that the crew obviously wanted a theatrical release but that was not going to be possible owing to the current situation.

Kriti Sanon revealed that she would not particularly mind having the film release on an OTT platform. She said that these platforms had a great selection of films and a large viewership and it could be an option for the release of the film. She further added that while she did not mind an OTT release, there was a large number of audiences out there who did not avail of OTT services and she wanted that they would be able to enjoy the film as well. This is the dilemma the crew of the film has been facing.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

