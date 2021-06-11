Kriti Sanon Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Comfort Food, Says 'I Love Salted Butter'

Kriti Sanon recently indulged in an "Ask me Anything" session on Instagram and soon fans dropped several questions for her. Amid her interaction, a user requested her to reveal her comfort food. She shared a picture of paranthas loaded with butter and wrote, "Parantha with butter! I love salted butter." She also added that she likes rajma chawal as well. Not only this, but a user also asked her to share an unseen childhood picture and the actor was quick to post it.

Kriti shares a glimpse of her comfort food

In the photo, the Raabta actor pulled off a white frilly gown with wings attached to it. Looked like it was taken when she presumably must have participated in a fancy dress competition. In no time, the photo of her went viral on the image-sharing platform. Apart from this, Kriti also revealed her favourite Faces Canada lip shade, spoke about the release of her upcoming film Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar and also showed how her phone screen looks like.

Kriti Sanon's latest updates

On June 9, Kriti's 2017 film Raabta, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, clocked 4 years. To mark the special day, she shared an old BTS pic which gave a sneak peek into the fun that the two stars had while making the film with the team which included Dinesh Vijan and others. Kriti also shared a statement and penned her emotions.

She wrote, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and Maddock Films was just meant to be. Films come and go. But every single film has so so many memories behind it. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will always remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last."

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Adipurush, Bhediya and Bachchan Pandey. She also wrapped up shooting for Mimi in 2020.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.