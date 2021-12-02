Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon Goofs Around With Kartik Aaryan & Co On 'Shehzada' Sets; Song Sums Up Location

Kriti Sanon goofed around with Kartik Aaryan & co on 'Shehzada' sets and the song she posted in the video perfectly summed up their location.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Shehzada, kriti sanon

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon


After having successful releases this year, like Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Kriti Sanon is now working on numerous films. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of the United Kingdom schedule of Ganapath: Part 1 alongside her first Bollywood hero Tiger Shroff and has already started work on Shehzada. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Delhi. 

Amid the work, the stars are also enjoying some light-hearted moments. This was evident with Kriti dropping some behind-the-scene glimpses from their shooting location in the Capital. Fun-filled poses, the bond between the crew and a glimpse of the locations and the monuments could be seen in the BTS glimpse. 

Kriti Sanon drops BTS glimpse from Shehzada sets in Delhi with Kartik Aaryan

The shooting of Shehzada seemed to be underway at one of the locations in old Delhi. The picturisation, it seems, was happening at a rooftop and setting was of a middle-class household. There were clothes hanging on for drying and a charpai too could be seen. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan wraps 1st schedule shoot for Shehzada, celebrates with director Rohit Dhawan

Kriti was all smiles as she recorded the selfie video as the members of the cast and crew posed quirkily. Then, Kartik Aaryan too came into the frame, dressed in a hoodie and sunglasses over his kurta-pyjama. He then showed the 'V' symbol for Kriti's followers while the Heropanti star winked for the cameras. 

READ | Post 'Dhamaka' success, Kartik Aaryan jets off to Delhi to resume 'Shehzada' shoot

She used the title song of the film Dilli-6 which perfectly summed up the location. She also shared visuals of the monuments, the Jama Masjid, and of the delicacies that they were enjoying on the sets. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan drops BTS pic from Delhi shoot of 'Shehzada', poses with iconic monument

Previously, look of Kartik, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, yawning with a toothpaste and toothbrush in his hand had been leaked. Some other visuals from the shooting have also surfaced on the fan clubs. 

READ | Kartik Aaryan dons different look for next film 'Shehzada'; see leaked pics from Delhi set

This is second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after the successful  Luka Chuppi. That film was also set in a middle-class family. 

READ | Kriti Sanon begins shoot for Delhi schedule of 'Shehzada' alongside Kartik Aaryan

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is returning to the director's chair five years after Dishoom. The movie is the official remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is releasing on November 4, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shehzada, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com