Kriti Sanon Goofs Around With Kartik Aaryan & Co On 'Shehzada' Sets; Song Sums Up Location

After having successful releases this year, like Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Kriti Sanon is now working on numerous films. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of the United Kingdom schedule of Ganapath: Part 1 alongside her first Bollywood hero Tiger Shroff and has already started work on Shehzada. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Delhi.

Amid the work, the stars are also enjoying some light-hearted moments. This was evident with Kriti dropping some behind-the-scene glimpses from their shooting location in the Capital. Fun-filled poses, the bond between the crew and a glimpse of the locations and the monuments could be seen in the BTS glimpse.

Kriti Sanon drops BTS glimpse from Shehzada sets in Delhi with Kartik Aaryan

The shooting of Shehzada seemed to be underway at one of the locations in old Delhi. The picturisation, it seems, was happening at a rooftop and setting was of a middle-class household. There were clothes hanging on for drying and a charpai too could be seen.

Kriti was all smiles as she recorded the selfie video as the members of the cast and crew posed quirkily. Then, Kartik Aaryan too came into the frame, dressed in a hoodie and sunglasses over his kurta-pyjama. He then showed the 'V' symbol for Kriti's followers while the Heropanti star winked for the cameras.

She used the title song of the film Dilli-6 which perfectly summed up the location. She also shared visuals of the monuments, the Jama Masjid, and of the delicacies that they were enjoying on the sets.

Previously, look of Kartik, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, yawning with a toothpaste and toothbrush in his hand had been leaked. Some other visuals from the shooting have also surfaced on the fan clubs.

This is second collaboration between Kriti and Kartik after the successful Luka Chuppi. That film was also set in a middle-class family.

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is returning to the director's chair five years after Dishoom. The movie is the official remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is releasing on November 4, 2020.