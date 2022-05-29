Sister duo Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon made heads turn with their impeccable dancing skills at a recent wedding celebration, as they grooved to hit Punjabi tracks like Gur Naal Ishq Mitha among others. The sisters, who were present at the pre-wedding function with their mother Geeta Sanon looked gorgeous in their vibrant traditional attires, with Kriti also giving a glimpse of her outfit on social media.

Nupur and Kriti's dancing clips have been making rounds on the internet, with fans showering them with compliments. Kriti was also seen performing on stage to her popular song, Param Sundari.

Kriti Sanon steals the show with sister Nupur as they dance at a friend's wedding

Clad in a beautiful kurta and sharara set with intricate jewellery accentuating her look, Kriti was seen setting the stage ablaze with her moves as other guests looked on. Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon too accompanied her sister. She opted for green and gold attire with heavy jewellery pieces. In another video, one can also see Sanon taking to the stage and performing on Param Sundari. Take a look.

While fans reacted to the videos with a trail of love-filled emotions, many also hailed the sister duo and extended thanks for the beautiful visuals. Meanwhile, Kriti also dropped a stunning picture alongside her mom and sister, all dressed in gorgeous outfits. In the caption, she stated, "My girllssss!!" Dropping the same glimpse on her social media handle, Geeta Sanon quipped, "To stand between these beautiful slim girls needs guts."

On the professional front, Kriti recently launched her own fitness app - The Tribe. She made the announcement on Instagram by dropping glimpses with her team, all clad in matching workout outfits. In the caption, she mentioned, "8years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur."

She will now be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath, whose first part will be released on December 23 this year. She also has Adipirush, Bhediya, and Shehzada in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRIDALMEHNDIQUEEN)