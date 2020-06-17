Kriti Sanon Has Truly Embraced Her Inner Chef Amid This Lockdown Period; See Posts

Kriti Sanon has been making the most of her time amid the lockdown as is evident from her Instagram. The Raabta star has been focusing on enhancing her cooking skills during this time. While she has won millions of hearts with her acting abilities on the big screen, Kriti is now impressing her fans as an amazing chef. Here are some of the instances from the past couple of weeks when Kriti surprised fans with her amazing cooking skills:

Kriti Sanon has truly embraced her inner chef amid this lockdown period

Pudding

Kriti began the craze for cooking on March 25 as per her post on Instagram. In the post, Kriti Sanon snapped a picture of her dark chocolate pudding as it was being cut. Fans found it to be delicious by the looks of it. Further, Kriti added the lessons she learnt while cooking this pudding. The actor hilariously mentioned how one’s parents would term dark chocolate as something sour. The audience had a good laugh on her quirky caption as well. It was this post by Kriti in which she started her hashtag which said ‘Kritical Cooking’. From there on, the actor used this hashtag for almost every creation in terms of the food she has cooked or baked.

Banana Cake

Kriti Sanon in her caption for this post mentioned that she originally decided to make Banana bread. However, she realised that she does not have the right vessel to make it hence, she used her cake vessel and called it banana cake instead. This was a classic way of making the best use of what one has at their disposal. Fans of Kriti were amazed by her new creation and showered praises in the comments section.

Chocolate Bytes

Kriti Sanon is a huge fan of chocolate and her posts are clear proof of this. In this post. Kriti made chocolate coconut bytes which looked really tasty according to some fans in the comments. The actor in her caption mentioned that she had taken special chocolate making classes during the shoot of Raabta. Many celebrities also praised her in the comments section.

Chocolate Tart

Kriti absolutely surprised her friends and fans with this amazing chocolate cake. Her fans were stunned as the cake seemed to be made by a professional baker. Dia Mirza herself could not believe it and left a comment mentioning her amazement and said that it looked like the work of a professional. Kriti Sanon baked this chocolate tart on the occasion of Mother's Day.

An entire meal

Kriti Sanon prepared an entire meal with her latest post with the hashtag 'Kritical Cooking'. The actor prepared a dish known as Khow Suey and impressed her fans. The entire table and the various dishes looked delicious and amazing. Fans praised Kriti Sanon for her amazing cooking skills. Those who have been watching her cooking posts mentioned how she has gotten better with time in terms of cooking.

