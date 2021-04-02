Kriti Sanon Hopes Tiger Shroff Will Help Her In Shooting Stunts In Their Next 'Ganapath'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who marked her debut alongside Tiger Shroff, admitted that she feels nervous to attempt action opposite Tiger in their second collaboration Ganapath. Interestingly, during a candid chat with Mid-Day, Sanon opened up about joining hands again with her first co-star. She also gave a peek into her prep for the upcoming actioner film.

Kriti on collaborating with Tiger

As the conversation started, the Raabta actor asserted that it took "too long" to collaborate with her first co-star, Tiger Shroff. Adding further, she informed that the team of Ganapath will begin shooting in July. Sanon also said that she feels nervous to do the actioner film because her co-star Tiger is "good" at it. Explaining her take on the same, she told that when sharing a frame with him in such a film, the co-actor needs to be pitch-perfect, otherwise their limitations will be noticed.

Giving a peek into her expectation from her Heropanti co-star, the Luka Chuppi actor asserted that she thinks he will help her better her stunts on the set. On the other hand, elaborating on her prep, she added that she has to learn to ride a bike for the film. Talking about her character, she told that it has been written such that she wields a lot of power. The actor also said that she is counting the weeks to the shoot of Ganapath.

As the conversation moved ahead, the 30-year-old actor discussed her other upcoming project. During the same, she recalled the lockdown period and how she utilised it to shed the extra kilos she had piled on for the surrogacy drama, titled Mimi. She informed that she had reduced 11 kilos and need to cut down four more kilos. However, she said that people around her have told her that those kilos look good on her.

Ganapath release date & more details

Interestingly, the upcoming Vikas-Bahl directorial is the remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. The Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer is set to release in 2022. The film will showcase Tiger as a boxer and Kriti playing his love interest. In February 2021, the makers unveiled Kriti's first look of her character Jass.