Kriti Sanon Kickstarts Ganapath's Shoot In UK With 'full On Action'; Read Tiger's Message

Kriti Sanon has enjoyed a busy 2021 till now. After earning acclamation for the movie Mimi, the actor also starred in the family film Hum Do Hamare Do. She also completed the shooting of the big-budget Adipurush.

Now, the Heropanti star has set off on the journey of another film. She is working on the movie Ganapath: Part 1. Kriti seemed to be enjoying the shoot as she gave fans a glimpse of her portrayal, as a biker in the action movie.

Kriti Sanon gives a sneak-peek into biker character for Ganapath: Part 1

Kriti took to Instagram to post a video to announce the start of the shooting in the United Kingdom. In the video, the 31-year-old donned an all-black avatar as she walked in style to her bike, turned around for the camera, moved her hair around, got on to the vehicle, wore the helmet, and got the bike started.

She zoomed away within seconds. The makers also had a funny moment towards the end as a unit member then informs that she had sped away in the wrong direction.

Kriti shared that the 'shoot mode' was on and that she was super excited to kick-start the journey for the movie. Her character is named Jassi, and she wrote that she was starting the UK schedule with 'full on action' and 'loads of fun.'

Kriti is reuniting with her Bollywood debut, Heropanti hero Tiger Shroff in the movie. The duo had left for the UK late last month.

Tiger shared the video and wrote,

"Time for some more action 🙅🏻 more dhamaka 💥 Welcoming my leading lady, Jassi, as she begins the UK schedule of #Ganapath. Can't wait to reunite with you @kritisanon!"

It seems Tiger has already begun shooting for the film as the makers had earlier dropped a video of him performing some action sequences with flying kicks and more.

He plays the titular character in the movie, which appears to be of a Mumbai-based 'bhai.'

Ganapath: Part 1 is being directed by Queen and Super 30 director Vikas Bahl. It is produced by Vashu-Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The movie is releasing on December 23, 2022.