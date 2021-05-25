Kriti Sanon Marks 7 Years Of Debut Film 'Heropanti'; Shares BTS Picture From Audition Day

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently shared rare pictures from the time she was working on her debut film, Heropanti. In one of the posts, she can be seen discussing something important with the director of the film, Sabbir Khan, as she had just signed the film on the same day. On a small note, the actor has mentioned that this picture was taken on the day of her auditions as she had become a part of the cast line-up, right after. Kriti Sanon also shared a series of other pictures, remembering the film Heropanti, as a part of its 7th anniversary.

Kriti Sanon shares a Heropanti memory

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently took to social media to mark seven successful years in the film industry. The actor announced that it has been 7 years since her film, Heropanti, hit the theatres, which a major success at the box office. In one of the throwback photographs, Kriti Sanon is seen sitting with the director of the film, as a part of the auditions. In the monochrome picture, she is seen watching the director’s screen intently while Sabbir Khan is sitting right next to her. He also seems lost in thought while holding his chin and making his observations while watching the shot.

Kriti Sanon is seen dressed in a stunning lehenga which was also spotted in the 2014 film as the actor portrayed the character of Dimpy. She can be seen wearing proper makeup while her hair has been left open with soft curls at the end. Kriti Sanon also looks quite different in the picture as she was slightly healthier at that time.

In a small note added with the picture, Kriti Sanon has mentioned that the picture is from the audition day, which was also the day she signed the film. She has also added a quirky ‘tongue out’ emoticon to express her thoughts better. She has also asked director Sabbir in a playful tone, why he looks so serious here.

Heropanti is a 2014 film that marked the debut of the young actors, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The film revolved around the life of a young man named Bablu, who falls in love with a random girl after seeing her just once. The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan and written by Bhasker. Heropanti worked quite well amongst the audience and also became a commercial hit at the box office.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON INSTAGRAM

