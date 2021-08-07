Kriti Sanon Nails Her Street Style Look In A 'cute' Top Made By Her 'rockstar' Mother

Kriti Sanon, who is popular for her sartorial elegance, has aced her street-style look in a "cute" knitted top made by her mother, Geeta Sanon. The Mimi actor has taken to her Instagram handle and re-shared a video that was posted by Pinkvilla. In the picture, Kriti looked elegant and chic as she stepped out into the city.

Kriti Sanon aces street style look in a "cute top" made by her mommy

In the picture shared on her Instagram story, Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured knitted crop top which she paired with ripped boyfriend's jeans. She wore a black mask adopting the new normal. Sanon went for minimal makeup and kept her wavy luscious locks open. She completed her casual look by adding a pair of white sneakers. As for the caption, she penned, "Cute top na?? My mommy made it! @geeta_sanon you are a rockstar!"

Well, this isn't the first time, the Luka Chuppi actor has given major fashion goals to her fans and followers. During her Mimi promotions, she treats her fans with snaps from her photoshoots. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a bright pink body fitted dress. Her eyes are highlighted as she went for blue and pink eyeshadows. Her hair is styled straight and kept open. Take a look.

Currently, Kriti Sanon is basking in the praises for her beautiful performance in the latest released comedy flick titled Mimi. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak. The film is a remake of the National award-winning Marathi flick, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! that is helmed by Samroudhhi Porey and released in 2011.

Mimi is helmed by Laxman Utekar. It depicts a quirky tale of a carefree girl (Kriti Sanon) who aspires to become an actor. In the film, she becomes a surrogate mother in order to make money, however, the American couple leave her mid-way through her pregnancy. Utekar has also penned the film's story and screenplay with Rohan Shankar, who has taken care of the dialogues.

Meanwhile, Kriti has Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do, and an untitled project in the pipeline.

Take a look into Kriti Sanon's photos

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

