Kriti Sanon On Working With Kids On 'Mimi' Sets: 'Always Keep The Child Within You Alive'

As Kriti Sanon has been garnering love and praise for her spectacular performance in her latest movie, Mimi, she recently gave a glimpse of how she and the entire cast and crew handled kids on the sets. She even revealed how she had to create a bond between his reel son in order to showcase an authentic mother-son relationship on-screen.

Kriti Sanon on working with the kids in Mimi

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes video clip from her movie Mimi in which she revealed what fun they had while having kids on the sets. While sharing the experiences, Kriti Sanon stated how one could never find a person who loved kids more than she did and added how it was tricky to handle the newborns. The actor further revealed how she had lots of fun with the one-year-old baby and shared details about him. Even one of the crew members revealed how they became four-year-old while shooting with the kids. Further in the video, Kriti stated how she decided to be friends with the kid and make him love her the most and revealed how she played with him for hours in order to bond with him. Even another actor from the film Pankaj Tripathi shared his experience of having kids all around the sets of the film. The video further depicted how challenging it was to shoot at times when kids went out of control while the actor added how they had to keep them entertained so that he felt like shooting.

In the caption, Kriti stated, “Always keep the child within you alive! It’ll help you in shooting. Watch the entire cast become kids and take over the sets of #Mimi.

As many of the fans already watched the film while many others were yet to watch, they still took to Kriti Sanon’s Instagram and reacted to her latest behind the scenes video of her movie. Many fans expressed their love by pouring in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while another stated ‘Raj and mimi is heart of the film.’ Some also dropped in laughing emojis to depict how much they enjoyed watching the behind the scene video while others complimented how the kids were cute. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

