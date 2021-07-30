Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Playing 'Mimi', Says Movie "was A Piece Of My Heart"

Despite its unprecedented early release, Laxman Utekar's Mimi managed to win over the hearts of many. Documenting the shooting of the movie on social media, lead actor Kriti Sanon opened up about her experience while working in this movie on several occasions. From gaining weight to learning a funky choreography, the movie put Sanon's acting skills to the test.

Kriti Sanon on playing 'Mimi'

Playing the role of a young aspiring actor who becomes a surrogate mother for money, Kriti experienced a roller coaster journey throughout the filming. However, her hard work was finally paid off after netizens poured in support and appreciation for the movie. Expressing her gratitude to her fans, Kriti told ANI, "I honestly have no words to express what I am feeling right now. 'Mimi' literally was a piece of my heart and the way everyone has accepted it and showered it with love is just really really overwhelming".

She also opened up about her experience of playing the complex titular role saying and believed that Mimi was her calling as soon as she heard the script. She said, "Right from the time I heard the script, I believed that this one is going to be special and I'm glad that I could do justice to the role. I had put in a lot of work for it and I am really glad that people are seeing that, as an actor, this kind of appreciation is what drives me to push my limits and give it my all to a role. I am so happy to say that this delivery has been successful". Earlier the actor revealed in an Instagram post that she had to gain 15 kilos to convincingly portray the role of a pregnant young girl.

More on Laxman Utekar's Mimi

Featuring Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles, the movie followed the story of a young aspiring actor named Mimi. After agreeing to become a surrogate mother to a foreign couple for money, Mimi is left to fend for herself after the couple abandons their child in her womb. The movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios and featured soundtracks by AR Rahman titled Param Sundari and Rihaayi De.

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in three movies titled Bhediya, Bachchan Pandey and Hum Do Humaare Do.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM & PTI

