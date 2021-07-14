Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Playing The Titular Role In Her Forthcoming Movie 'Mimi'

Raabta actress Kriti Sanon is all the rage on the internet following her forthcoming movie Mimi trailer being released on Youtube. The actress, having several movies lined up for the upcoming year, has been receiving a plethora of praises and adulation for her performance. Lauded for taking up a quirky yet unconventional role, Kriti recently opened up about working in the movie and playing the titular role.

Kriti Sanon on playing 'Mimi'

While talking to ANI, the actress expressed her gratitude for her fans after receiving an abundance of love and support for the Mimi trailer. Sanon revealed that the movie was very special to her and she gave all her efforts in portraying the character. While playing the role, she admitted to having been able to explore various emotions.

Within a few hours of release, the trailer had amassed over several million views. Addressing the same, Kriti continued, 'To now see the trailer being unanimously loved with everyone praising it and appreciating what the entire team has done, is just really overwhelming'.

More on Laxman Utekar's 'Mimi'

Featuring talented actors such as Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, the movie is written by Rohan Shankar. Produced under Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films, Mimi release date is set to be on Friday, July 30 on the OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a girl named Mimi becoming a surrogate mother for a foreign couple for money. However, a twist in her story comes after the couple asks her to abort the baby.

The young actress has been excitingly sharing updates about her forthcoming movie on social media. Recently, she shared with her fans that she had to put on 15 kilos in order to convincingly portray the role of a pregnant woman. She wrote, 'Being blessed with a good metabolism and normally eating burgers and pizzas in life, gaining 15kgs was a challenge.. I never thought i could do it, and there was a point when I didn’t wanna see food.. but when i saw how it translated on screen, it was all worth it!'. The trailer received 24 million views within 24 hours of its release.

