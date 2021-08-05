Kriti Sanon Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Mimi' Director Laxman Utekar; Says He Helped Her Fly

Following the huge success of the drama movie Mimi, Kriti Sanon took to her social media to pen down a thank you note to director Laxman Utekar. The movie was released on OTT platforms and despite its unprecedented early release, was received positively by the audience. Check out the actor's doting letter to the director here.

Kriti Sanon's pens a thank you note to Laxman Utekar

Sharing multiple candid BTS pictures with the director, Kriti addressed Utekar as "The captain of our ship!" and wrote a lengthy note. Owing the movie's success to him, she wrote, "The man behind all the smiles and tears.. @laxman.utekar sir! 💖💖

I can’t thank you enough Sir for believing every second that i could do it. You are one of the purest people i know with a heart that is so loving & honest." Kriti also revealed how passionate the director was about the movie.

She continued, "I have seen you breathe, eat, drink, sleep, live this film every day! Your passion, your hard work, your journey, your belief in your people, the way you are so collaborative and inclusive, the emotional person you are at heart, it has inspired me every single day." Wishing him luck for his future endeavors, Kriti wrote, "I only and only wish the best for you.. May you rise and shine and tell more such beautiful stories.. The world needs them🌸."

The 31-year-old actor dedicated her performance in the movie to the director revealing that he gave her the opportunity to 'fly'. She added, "I couldn’t have done this without you holding my hand through the way. Thank you for making me MIMI for life! 💖🤗🌸 Thank you for helping me fly. Love you always, Mimi 🦋."

More on Kriti Sanon's Mimi

Released on July 26, the movie is still holding the number one spot on the OTT platform Netflix. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, netizens lauded the stellar performances of the cast and the captivating storyline and characters. Along with Kriti Sanon, the movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

