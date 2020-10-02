Kriti Sanon Pens Powerful Poem About Overcoming Failure, Says 'gotten Up Stronger'

Over the last few weeks actress, Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on social media. Recently, the actress penned a thought-provoking poem and shared it with her fans on Instagram. The Housefull 4 actress penned a new poem while describing the failures in life and ways to overcome it and coming back stronger. While “scribbling” her thoughts on Instagram, Kriti said that the piece of her poetry epitomizes what she is all about.

Kriti Sanon pens powerful poem

The poem penned by the actress read, “Her scars made her beautiful, Her cracks made her strong, She couldn’t be burnt, Or broken anymore, Cause she owned the fire, She’d become the storm.” While captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, “Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! That’s me. #BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling.”Apart from expressing herself, the actress also shared a monochrome picture with the poem.

Read: Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon Fume 'he Raped Her' not 'she Was Raped'; Correct Rape Language

Read: Kriti Sanon Furious With Increase In Rape Cases, Asks 'When Will This End?'

Apart from this, the actress recently strongly reacted against the death of a 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after she was gang-raped, in an atrocity that has horrified India. The actress posted about a trend in the vocabulary and reporting of rape wherein they highlight how the victims are belittled. On Kriti Sanon's Instagram, the actress wrote a lengthy note against belittling a gangrape victim along with pictures to drive her point home. She began the post saying, "It's not a new story, it's an old one!". She then went on to talk about how many protests, candle marches, and condemnations had taken place in the past against such incidents but nothing has changed.

Kriti Sanon also went on to state statistical records saying, "87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during that year- 7% more than 2018". She opines that it is the 'mindset' that needs to be changed along with the 'patriarchal thinking'. She says that girls and boys need to be brought up in such a way that they do not differentiate between themselves.

Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Baby Kriti Sanon Looks Every Bit Adorable In This Childhood Photo

Read: Kriti Sanon Is Seen Reading A Book On EQ, Says It's 'time To Learn Something New'

(Image credit: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.