Kriti Sanon Recalls Crying To Her Mother After Getting Yelled At Her First Ramp Walk; READ

After establishing herself as the top actor in the South film industry, Kriti Sanon kickstarted her Bollywood journey with a blockbuster film and shows no signs of slowing down ever since. With a tall and slim physique, the actor was deemed a glove fit for the entertainment industry and it is what made her pursue the modelling industry initially. However, with no prior experience, Sanon experienced a scathing start to her journey as she recently recalled in an interview. Read to know more.

Kriti Sanon on her first ramp walk

While talking to Brut India, the 31-year-old actor opened up about her entry into the entertainment world and how she cried promptly after her first ramp walk. Being an engineering student, Sanon thought to pursue modelling as 'a timepass'. Before debuting in acting, Sanon tried her hands at modelling and became quite successful in it. But it did not come without a hiccup in the road.

She recalled her first-ever ramp walk and making a mistake for which she was reprimanded in front of 20 other models by the choreographer. She recalled the choreographer being very 'rude' to her and screaming at her for making a mistake. She admitted being sensitive about getting yelled at and crying almost spontaneously after it. After the whole ordeal, Sanon recalled sitting in the auto and bawling her eyes out to her mother.

Kriti Sanon's mother was quick to advise her daughter to change her profession as she did not believe Sanon was 'thick-skinned' to survive in the entertainment world. She also advised her to be more confident in herself. Concluding her statement, Sanon admitted gaining confidence with time in her career.

More on Kriti Sanon

Kriti made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 action flick Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff and instantly shot to fame for her stellar performance. She went on to star in several commercially successful movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Housefull 4 and more. She was last seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she played the titular role of a surrogate mother who is left to raise the child by herself after the parents refuse to have the child.

