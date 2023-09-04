Kriti Sanon Recalls Getting Scolded By Choreographer That Left Her In Tears: I Messed...

Kriti Sanon, who recently received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi (2021), recalled the incident when was scolded by a choreographer on set in front of 50 people. She also shared that she had a practical backup plan in place before venturing into the film industry. She also spoke about how her journey into the film industry came with a sense of responsibility towards her middle-class family.

3 things you need to know

Kriti made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti (2014).

2024 will mark her 10 years in Bollywood.

She is currently working on her maiden production venture Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon recalls 'terrible' experience

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kriti Sanon said that she began her showbiz journey with modelling assignments, but her initial experience on the ramp wasn't exactly glamorous.

She reminisced about her first fashion show, which turned out to be a bit of a nightmare. She shared that the choreographer scolded her harshly in front of 50 other models because she struggled with the choreography. The actress said that she's sensitive to criticism and couldn't hold back her tears when she was confronted in such a manner.

(File photo of Kriti Sanon | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

"My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely," she said.

Kriti Sanon on having Plan B

Kriti Sanon said she didn't just dive headfirst into the film industry as she had a well-thought-out backup plan to assure her parents of her secure future. Despite coming from a family where her father was a Chartered Accountant and her mother was a professor, she said that she didn't have to work too hard to convince them to let her join the Indian film industry. However, they did have one condition- she needed a Plan B. Kriti revealed that she agreed to this condition without hesitation. She spoke about being enrolled in GMAT preparation classes while simultaneously pursuing her dream of acting and modelling.