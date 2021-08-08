Kriti Sanon Reveals How She Reduced The 15kgs She Gained For Her Role In 'Mimi'

Mimi star Kriti Sanon was required to gain 15kgs for her role in the film. The actor played the role of a surrogate mother in the Netflix film. She took to Instagram on Sunday to share a post on how she lost weight for the song 'Param Sundari' in the film. She posted a workout video and wrote, ‘While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn't easy for Chubby Sanon either! And.. I had kept 'Param Sundari' for later so I have the motivation to get back in shape.’

The actor also mentioned that this was the first time she put on so much weight. She wrote in her Instagram post that no exercising for three months had an impact on her stamina, flexibility and strength. She wrote, ‘I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly.’

Sanon also thanked Yasmin Karachiwalla and Robin Bhel, her fitness instructors. She penned an elaborate caption and wrote, ‘Sharing some snippets of before and after lockdown videos where @yasminkarachiwala helped me get back my strength!🤗😘 P.S. Don't have enough home workouts recorded, but thanks @robin_behl14 for being there through those tough days!’

Watch the video Kriti Sanon shared on her Instagram account:

The actor’s post grabbed the attention of fans and followers. They headed to the comments section to appreciate Sanon for her inspiring post. The actor gave followers the slogan, ‘Think. Believe. Achieve.’

All about Mimi

Mimi is a comedy drama helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role, a woman who voluntarily becomes the surrogate mother to a foreign couple. The film made a digital release on the online streaming platform, Netflix, owing to the COVID restrictions in the country. A fun fact about the film is that it is a remake of a 2011 Marathi film, Mala Aai Vahhaychy!

Kriti Sanon's movies

Sanon is famously known for her roles in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Arjun Patiala, Raabta, and many more. She also took on roles in Panipat and Luka Chuppi. The actor made her debut in the Bollywood industry alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon’s upcoming projects

Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will also star in Bhedia with Varun Dhawan and in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be seen starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, Ganapath.

Picture Credits: Kriti Sanon-Facebook

