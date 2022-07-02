Kriti Sanon Reveals If 'Mr 200' Kartik Is 'same Guy' After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Success

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has already crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office and is still going strong in theatres. After the success of the movie, the lead actor is busy shooting for his rom-com Shehzada and recently asked co-star Kriti Sanon to promote his film. Kriti Sanon also heaped praise on "Mr 200" while promoting the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently dropped a hilarious video with his Luka Chuppi star Kriti Sanon. In the video, the Pyaar ka Punchnama star could be seen asking his co-star to pose in a particular manner while making the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa hand gesture to promote his film.

While the Mimi star agreed, the cameraperson could be heard asking her, "How does it feel meeting Mr 200?" She gave a quirky reply and said, "Meeting Mr 200 is... he is way too high. I can't see him anymore." As the camera person continued and asked, "Is he the same guy?" Kriti Sanon looked at her co-star, who was prompting her to say yes, and said, "I didn't let him fly too high."

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon got a bit goofy as the latter hit the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star in the stomach. They then promoted the movie by doing the hook step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track. Kriti Sanon also added, "This promotion is gonna go on till we start promoting Shehzada." Take a look at the video here.

More about Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space in the upcoming film Shehzada. The movie will mark their second collaboration as they starred together in Luka Chuppi before. The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 becomes global blockbuster

A few weeks after its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 debuted on Netflix. The movie has been in the Top 10 trending on the streaming giant and has now topped the Netflix Worldwide Chart. Sharing the news, Kartik Aaryan penned, "Number 1 Sirf India mein nahi, Poore World mein ho gayi bhai. The Entire World is Zig Zagging and Singing Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa…TOPS THE NETFLIX WORLDWIDE CHART. Officially GLOBAL BLOCKBUSTER OF THE YEAR on Netflix Now. (sic)"