Kriti Sanon Reveals Not Being Comfortable In 'two-peice' In A Throwback Audition Tape

Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon, known for her beauty and acting skills, entered the acting industry in her early twenties. In one of Kriti Sanon's videos from her early days in acting, the actress revealed not being comfortable in 'two piece' swimsuit. Check out the young actress's audition tape even before she rose to prominence in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon on being 'not comfortable in bikini'

In the video, a young 22-year-old Kriti Sanon can be seen preparing for her audition tape while sporting a strapless flowy dress. After introducing herself, the actress was asked whether she can swim. The actress promptly gave an affirmative response but added that she was 'not comfortable in a two piece'.

In the audition tape, Kriti proceeded to showcase her acting skills by acting out a scenario of her falling and being saved by the hero. People in the comment section could not help but notice the young actress looking beautiful even without makeup. The fans praised Kriti's acting talent as well.

A look at Kriti Sanon's journey in Bollywood

After making her debut in 2014 in Mahesh Babu's starrer psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, the actress debuted in Bollywood in the same year opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. The actress received praises from the critics and audience as well for her performances and her refreshing charm as she went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. The actress remained busy in South Indian as well Bollywood projects in the coming years.

The 30-year-old actress appeared in movies like Dohchay, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. Her most recent appearance on the big screen was in Angrezi Medium where she grooved to the beats of Kudi Nu Nachne De song. Kriti Sanon's latest projects include movies like Hum Do Hamare Do, Mimi, and Bhediya.

A look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Enjoying a following of almost 40 million followers, the actress shares several moments from her personal and professional moments on social media. Recently, she shared a video of her having fun on a car ride with her sister Nupur Sanon and captioned the video as 'My ‘Fragile’ heart is safe with her till it finds the one!'. Check out Kriti Sanon's latest photos and videos from her Instagram here.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

