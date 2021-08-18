Kriti Sanon Reveals Renowned Fashion Designer Gave Her THIS Advice When She Was A Model

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the success of her recently released comedy-drama, Mimi. Kriti is in her hometown, Delhi and she has recently "bumped" into designer Manish Malhotra. The fashion designer has taken to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video from his recent meeting with Delhi girl, Kriti. Watch the video below.

Kriti Sanon bumps into Manish Malhotra in Delhi

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen saying, "Look who I bumped into in Delhi after ages," to which Manish Malhotra is quick to reply, "And you are a Delhi girl and I bump into you, like here." The Luka Chuppi actor then recalls her time when she was modelling and Malhotra gave her advice that she should be an actor. In the short clip, Sanon says, "I think I met you for the first time in Delhi only," to which Malhotra adds, "That's right, you were a model and I looked at you and told you should be a heroine. How fabulous you are." Malhotra says, "You are a good model, you are a good heroine but you are a lovely friend."

Sharing the video on his verified Instagram handle, Malhotra simply wrote, "Night with Kriti Sanon in her hometown." Many fans and followers rushed to drop red hearts and fire emoticons as they learned about the advice. A fan commented, "Haa haa… lovely!" while another one wrote, "She is both pretty and cute." A netizen asked, "Where is the town? Both of you are looking great," while another one chipped in, "Awww... You guys are so sweet!" with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Recently, as Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday, Malhotra dropped a special note for his muse and actor friend. He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday my dearest Kriti Sanon. From meeting you for the first time in Delhi at my fashion show fittings and telling you to join movies to you becoming my show stopper to us remaining friends since the first time we met. Lots of love always, be fabulous the way you are."

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff. The actor has appeared in numerous commercially hit films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, and Luka Chuppi. She will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Bhedia, and Ganapath.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM