Kriti Sanon Says Bollywood Industry Still 'hesitant' To Take Leap With Woman-centric Films

From making her acting debut with the Telugu psycho-thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 and winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Heropanti (2014) to then garnering appreciation as well as awards for her role in Mimi, Kriti Sanon's journey was difficult before attaining success. In 2021, Kriti appeared in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she played the female protagonist, and the film proved to be a turning point in her career with international websites declaring that she delivered her career-best performance.

Now, Sanon opened up about how the industry is still 'hesitant' to take a leap with woman-centric projects, but she believes in taking baby steps and hopes that things will change soon.

Kriti Sanon wants the industry to make woman-centric films on a higher budget

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon asserted that better roles and better films are being scripted for women, but she wonders where are the better budgets, adding that the industry is still hesitant to take big risks and leap with projects being driven by female protagonists. "To be honest, there were very strong characters which were written for women earlier as well, be it Mother India or ChaalBaaz. There were so many amazing, strong, meaty characters being churned out for women. So, that was always there. Today, the number has increased", said the 31-year-old.

Kriti went on to state that now women have become equally hungry for substantial parts as men and there is a lot of demand as people want to watch these stories. Stating the audience's urge for good content, Sanon said that now it doesn't matter if it's a man or woman, a star or an ordinary person.

Kriti lauds Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Luka Chuppi actor said,

"There are films that are made with female actors as the main protagonist, now, I hope that people start making these films at a much higher scale, like how we make a male-centric film, with the same conviction."

Lauding Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti mentioned that it's the first film around a female protagonist at that scale and that's how it should be.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon has a series of films lined up in her kitty including Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya, Adipurush and more.

Image: Instagram/@kritisanon