Kriti Sanon Says, Comparisons Were Expected Between Parvatibai And Kashibai

Since the reveal of Kriti Sanon's look in her upcoming movie Panipat has been out, fans and netizens are making comparisons of Kriti's look to that of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' in Bajirao Mastani. Kriti and Priyanka were recently spotted in a party together, which worked like adding fuel to the fire. When Kriti was asked about this comparison, she shared her thoughts about the same.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon To Have A Face-off With Kriti Sanon Because Of This; Details Inside

Kriti's opinion on Parvatibai vs Kashibai

Kriti Sanon, in an interview with a leading daily, talked about how she and Priyanka Chopra were trying to figure out the exact relationship between Kashibai and Parvatibai. Kriti revealed that she was expecting such comparisons when she signed for the film. She added that Padmaavat was also compared to Baahubali.

ALSO READ | WATCH: 'Panipat' Stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrive In Chariot For Song Launch

Sanon talked about how Panipat and Bajirao Mastani has a similar period and setting. She talked about how the Peshwas lived in Shaniwar Wada and they dressed in a certain way. She stressed on the fact that the characters are certainly different. Kriti shared that she hopes that the audience will not jump to conclusions and wait for the whole picture.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar & Housefull 4 Team Give 'Housefull Of Wishes For Panipat', Watch Fun Video

Kriti talked about how she and Priyanka bonded over playing the role of Maratha princesses in movies. Kriti shared that Priyanka had watched the video of Kriti dancing to Coca Cola in the get up of Parvatibai. She shared that Priyanka told her how the video reminded her of her shooting days. Priyanka also shared with Kriti that she would slip into the character only while on set.

ALSO READ | Panipat: New Song Titled Mann Mein Shiva To Release On November 22

Panipat is all set to release on December 6. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, and Zeenat Aman will be seen in supporting roles. While people are comparing Kriti with Priyanka, netizens are also talking about the similarities between Arjun Kapoor's Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani. Arjun is yet to comment on these comparisons.

ALSO READ | Panipat: Arjun Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt's New Poster Gives A Glimpse Of The Epic Battle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.