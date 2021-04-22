Kriti Sanon Shares Adorable Video Of Her 'morning Facial' Featuring Her Pet Dogs: Watch

Kriti Sanon recently wrapped the shooting schedule for her upcoming horror-comedy flick, Bhediya and is now back home from Arunachal Pradesh. On Apr 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel video, wherein she is seen cuddling her dogs. Sharing the adorable Instagram Reel, Kriti Sanon said that this is her 'morning facial' routine.

Kriti gives a sneak-peek into her 'morning facial'

Kriti Sanon has two pet dogs, Disco and Phoebe. However, as seen in Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post, the actor has now adopted another pet dog. Kriti's Reel video begins with the star cuddling Disco and kissing him. Further, Phoebe comes on the actor's bed and sits on her face.

As the video progresses, Kriti's newest pet is seen playing with Phoebe on Sanon's face, while Disco is seen lying on the floor. Sharing this video on Reels, Kriti Sanon added Jasmine Thompson's song You Are My Sunshine in the background. Watch Kriti Sanon get her morning facial.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kriti Sanon were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Soo cute both of you". Another fan commented, "This made my morning". More than 110k people have watched Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram Reels. Check out some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Bhediya BTS

Earlier this week, Kriti Sanon clocked her shooting schedule for Bhediya. Announcing the same, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Varun Dhawan, wherein the latter is seen picking up the former on his back. In this Instagram post, Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a lavender sweater ensemble with bell-bottom ripped denim pants. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Varun sported a grey tee, layered with a blue jacket ensemble and donned ripped denim pants.

Sharing the pictures, Sanon said, "And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA!". Talking about her co-actor, she said, "From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn". She also added, "Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro!".

