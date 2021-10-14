Kriti Sanon Shares Collage With Mom On Her Birthday, Fans Say She Looks Exactly Like Her

Kriti Sanon seemingly shares a loving and strong bond with her family. The actor often posts pictures with her parents and sister Nupur on her Instagram handle. She is currently celebrating her mother's birthday. To wish her mom, the actor recently shared some fan-made collages to which her fans reacted and called her a replica of her mother.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti Sanon shared a few collages made by her fans to wish her mother on her birthday. The photos had some collages of Kriti and her mom Geeta in similar poses. She also mentioned how her mother is important to her and her entire family. She wrote, "Sometimes fan edits are better than personal pictures! Happiest 60th(or should I say 16th) birthday Mumma! You mean the world to us and you are literally the jaan of our family! And I hope that I can make you smile and laugh forever and give you all the happiness in this world.. Love you Mumzoo![sic]." Several celebrities wished Geeta Sanon while reacting to the post. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari wrote, "Happy birthday aunty @geeta_sanon bahut saara pyaar[sic]," while Deepshikha Deshmukh wrote, "Happy birthday to aunty[sic]." Kriti Sanon's fans also reacted to the photo and wrote she looks like her mother.

Geeta Sanon's note for Kriti and Nupur on Daughter's Day

Kriti Sanon often spends time with her mother. On Daughter's Day, Geeta Sanon penned a heartfelt note for both her daughters Nupur and Kriti. Sharing a photo with her daughters, Geeta Sanon wrote, "Happy daughters day to my heartbeats. Love you the most …I’m proud to see you both grown up as not only beautiful outside but more so inside… you are what any parent would ever wish for. May God bless you both with all the happiness in the world[sic]." Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon reacted to the post and showered her with love.

On Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti Sanon has a number of projects in her pipeline and is also waiting for their release. The actor was last seen in the comedy-drama Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will soon star in Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has Hum Do Humare Do, Shehzada, Ganpat and Adipurush in her kitty.

(Image: Instagram/@kritisanon)