Kriti Sanon Shares Cute Sneak-peek Into Bhediya With Her 'Ziro Diaries'

Kriti Sanon recently added a photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya on her social media account and reminisced the time when she was filming for the movie in a town named Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The photo also depicted how the actor spent some time with the locals of the town as well.

Kriti Sanon’s Ziro diaries post her Bhediya wrap

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cute photo of herself with all her fans in which she can be seen standing with the local people of Ziro town. In the photo, she can also be seen wearing a cool pair of full-sleeved tee along with a pair of track pants. She can also be seen holding the baby of one of the local people of the town. She wrote on the photo that this was a glimpse of her Ziro Diaries.



Kriti Sanon also added this video clip a while ago when they wrapped their schedule in Arunachal Pradesh. In the video, she can be seen enjoying a fun drive with Varun Dhawan in a car while peeking out of the window. They also captured their time beside the lake where they stated that they had finally wrapped their shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. While Varun Dhawan was seen sporting a black jacket, Kriti Sanon was seen in a cool pink pullover as they enjoyed the breeze. In the caption, she stated that this was a glimpse of their Bhediya schedule and that they were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic. She even thanked Arunachal Pradesh for being a Covid free state and the authorities for being so helpful.

Bhediya cast

Directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan, the Bhediya cast includes Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. This upcoming horror-comedy will also include two of the other talented actors from the movie industry namely Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. While the filming of the movie is in process, the Bhediya movie release date has been slated for a theatrical screening worldwide on April 14, 2022.

