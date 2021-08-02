Kriti Sanon Shares Her Experience Of Working With Child Actor Jacob Smith In 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon's latest movie Mimi was released four days ahead of its initial release. The movie was leaked ahead of its release, therefore, the makers decided to release it before time. The film received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. On Monday, Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a baking video of her movie and spoke about her experience of working with kids, especially the four-year-old child actor Jacob Smith, who plays her son Raj in the movie.

Kriti Sanon on working with kids

Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi alongside actor Pankaj Tripathi. Sanon, talking about her experience of working with kids said that she loved kids but was extremely scared to hold the newborn child. The actor said, "That was something that was on my mind throughout, that I have to be friends with him. I have to play hide-and-seek with him. Every time I met him I got him new toys." In the video, director Laxman Utekar could be heard saying that he also became a four-year-old along with Jacob while filming. Pankaj chimed in and said, "Kids are playful, you have to turn into a kid yourself to act with them."

The video also had a short clip that showed child actor Jacob Smith trying to speak in Hindi for dialogue while being promoted by director Laxman Utekar. Sanon also added that everyone on the set was going crazy behind Jacob and trying to keep him entertained so that he would shoot.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi was initially scheduled to release on July 31, 2021, but was released four days ahead of its release as the movie had leaked online. The Luka Chuppi actor along with the team of Mimi hosted an Instagram live session and announced the early release of the movie. Kriti while sharing the announcement on her Instagram wrote, "Mimi STREAMING NOW!!!. Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn’t wait to see you all!!!."

More about Mimi

Mimi is a comedy-drama film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film's story is based on the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Kriti Sanon played the role of a surrogate mother who was left to fend for herself after the couple decided to drop the baby. The movie also featured actors Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.