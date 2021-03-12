Kriti Sanon Shares Her Views On Ganesh Acharya's 'Dehati Disco'; Says 'Loved It'

Ganesh Acharya will soon make his debut in Bollywood as an actor with his upcoming dance drama titled Dehati Disco. The choreographer fondly called Masterji recently took to his Instagram page to share the first motion poster of his movie. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon reposted the poster on her Instagram stories and shared her views on the same. The actor wrote, "Congratulations Masterji! Loved the motion poster."

Kriti Sanon shares her view on Dehati Disco

Akshay Kumar shares the teaser of 'Dehati Disco'

The teaser of the movie was shared by Ganesh Acharya on the glorious day of Maha Shivratri. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the motion poster of his dear friend Ganesh Acharya's debut movie and wished them luck for this venture.

Ganesh Acharya's song and movies

Ganesh Acharya has played small cameos in movies like Hello Brother, ABCD and in the various songs that he has choreographed for. He has been the receiver of the National Film Award for Best Choreography for the song Hawan Kund from Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Some of the popular songs that were choreographed by Ganesh Acharya are Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, Badi Mushkil from Lajja, Malhaari from Bajirao Mastani, Beedi from Omkara, Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No.1 and many more songs.

Ganesh Acharya's first directorial debut was in 2007 with the movie 'Swami'. He has directed three more films namely 'Money Hai to Honey Hai', 'Angel' and 'Bhikhari'.

Dehati Disco starring Ravi Kishan and Saksham Sharma along with Ganesh Acharya is going to be the first film that will show Indian dance and art form in its most authentic form to the viewers. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Kishor Mishra and helmed by Manoj Sharma.

The first poster of the movie was released back in October 2020. The poster was launched by Ganesh Acharya along with action superstar Tiger Shroff. The movie went on floors on the day of Dussehra back in October 2020. The movie is slated to release sometime later this year. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.