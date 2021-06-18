Kriti Sanon Shares 'Instagram Vs Reality' Videos From Workout Session; Says ‘hate’ Squats

Kriti Sanon seems quite particular about her workout regime and shared a video of her getting through it, with all seriousness. However, she also shared a video right after and gave her followers a reality check on how the gym actually gets her. Take a look at the videos as you read further and also find out what Kriti hates about the gym.

Kriti Sanon goes ‘Who said this is light’ as she does her leg day exercises

The actor took to her Instagram on June 18, 2021, and shared a couple of videos of her from the gym. Kriti followed a strict compilation of circuits under the guidance of popular celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, which included all from weights to squats and more. In her first video, she used the song All The Way Up which could give anyone all the motivation they need to get to the gym.

However, the second video that followed wasn’t less of fun to watch. The actor gave a glimpse of how it really feels like to hit the gym and this is the classic Expectation Vs Reality comparison. In the video, she was seen asking Yasmin for short breaks and also expressed that she ‘hates squats’ and more.

Kriti captioned the videos as, “Leg day and Me! Expectation v/s Reality Or rather… Instagram v/s Reality. Don’t forget to Swipe to see how much I love doing legs!”. The post has received over 994k likes since it was shared on Friday afternoon and has some interesting reactions by her fans and friends. Take a look at some of the comments, under the post.

Kriti Sanon’s post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary

Sanon was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the two had also shared screen space for the movie Raabta. Kriti took to her Instagram on June 14, which marked Rajput’s first death anniversary, and wrote a long post as she remembered him, with a collage of pictures of them together. She penned, “The first time I ever shot with you… Our look test…2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds. Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore… Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around, and I’ll bump into you somewhere… I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in. But I pray that you are happy and at peace whichever world you are in”.

