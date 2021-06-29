Kriti Sanon Shares Pics From 'amazing' Lunch With Manish Malhotra, See Photos

Kriti Sanon is among the active Bollywood personalities on social media as she frequently keeps her fans posted about herself. She recently caught up with popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra for lunch and shared glimpses of their meet on Instagram. The actor shared a video showing the food that Malhotra had prepared for her and also penned a warm note for him. On the other hand, the designer has also shared a few selfies with Sanon on his own handle, expressing his pleasure after having spent time with her.

Kriti Sanon catches up with Manish Malhotra over lunch

Kriti posted a video of their meet on her Instagram story, which shows a glimpse of the food that the two enjoyed on the day. She thanked him for the “amazing” food and also posted a selfie with him. She opened up about how her equation with him has not changed since her modelling days, when the two had first become acquaintances. Manish shared a few more of their pictures on Instagram, which shows Kriti planting a kiss on his cheek as he clicked the selfies.

Manish wrote in the caption, “It’s always fun to catch up with my favourite and fabulous @kritisanon 💕💕”. Kriti also commented on his post, calling the food that he served to her the “best” home-made food she’s had. Manish Malhotra is known to be among the most prominent figures in the fashion industry, where Sanon had first made her mark. She eventually entered the world of films and made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti. She has since established herself amongst A-listers in Bollywood over the years.

Kriti Sanon has worked in quite a few hit films during the course of her career. Some of the popular ones include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and many more. Her upcoming films include Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey as well as Adipurush, which is touted to be a bilingual film starring Prabhas. Sanon will be next seen in Mimi, which is expected to release later this year.

