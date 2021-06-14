Kriti Sanon Shares Quirky Video Featuring Her 'fragile Heart' Along With Sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quirky video of herself along with her sister, Nupur Sanon. Kriti can be seen wearing a white tee which has the "fragile" label printed on it along with a broken heart next to it which says "handle with care". The actress seems to be travelling in her car with her sister while taking the video, while the song Hai Apna Dil To Awara played in the background.

The two sisters, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, can be seen laughing and making funny faces for the video. After many cute and hilarious faces for the camera, the two can be seen blowing kisses for viewers. Kriti shared the video with the caption, "My ‘Fragile’ heart is safe with her till it finds the one!". Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post below:

A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon's film Raabta recently clocked in 4 years. On the occasion of the film completing 4 years, the actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle featuring her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video shows the two of them thoroughly enjoying themselves on the sets of Raabta, on and off-screen.

Kriti shared the video with a long and heartwarming caption thanking everyone involved for the film, as well as talking about her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, with who she had become good friends on the set. She also wrote about how, even though films might differ from time to time, the memories on set were what mattered to her. She also expressed sadness over the fact that she wouldn't work with the later actor again. She wrote:

"I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last".

