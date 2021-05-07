Kriti Sanon shares thoughts on COVID crisis, says 'what breaks us somewhere unites us'

As the country grapples with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, actress Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and recorded a video while expressing her thoughts on the current situation. Through the video, the actress tried to remind people that are really working hard to understand each other in such tough times. Kriti, who has been a victim of the disease earlier, shared some of her bedtime thoughts about the current scenario and how it haunts her. She explained how she is trying to be that ‘ray of hope’ amid these tough times for the people to provide some positivity.

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt video

She started the video and said, “You know what, I was just thinking that what breaks us somewhere also unites us. I mean today when I look around, it doesn't matter what your caste is, what your religion is, whether you are rich or poor, nothing matters. At the end of the day, we are just human beings who are trying to end each other's suffering."

Further, she ended the video by saying, "We're total strangers to each other, we're donating, we're trying to figure a way to end each other's pain and suffering. Just a thought." After watching the video, Kriti’s Bhediya co-actor Varun Dhawan was quick to react and wrote, "It's a good thought." Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, "I try and see a silver lining in everything.. a ray of light in the dark, good in the bad... Ya... I am that person... Main aur meri tanhayi aksar baatein kiya karte hain..Just felt like sharing my today’s bedtime thought... Thank you for being my “Dear Diary” for the night..#WeAreInThisTogether."

Apart from speaking about the atrocities, pain, and sufferings of the people, Kriti also hailed how people are coming forward to amplify calls for help and are doing their bit amid the COVID crisis in India. Krit Sanon who recently completed her shooting schedule in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh is spending some quality time at home with family and loved ones.

COVID-19 tally in India

New Coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 6. The active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent. Leading scientists and experts believe the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is inevitable and may arrive as early as October this year.

(Image credit: KRTISANON/Instagram)

