Kriti Sanon Shows 5 Best Ways To Style Your Shirt And Make A Statement

Kriti Sanon makes a style statement every time she's spotted in public. Her Instagram account is filled with pictures that will inspire you to style your outfits like the way she does. One interesting thing that we found in Kriti Sanon's Instagram account is that she's fond of styling shirts in different ways. Here's a compilation of the best five ways for you to style your shirt like Kriti Sanon.

5 ways to style your shirt like Kriti Sanon

Shirt Dress

Kriti Sanon wore this gorgeous white shirt dress along with long black thigh boots. We loved how she paired the full-sleeve dress with black boots, making her look stunning. She went for a no-accessory look and painted her nails black, matching her boots. She went for a simple makeup look, as mentioned in her caption, "Sometimes.. just keep it simple! 👀💁🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️". (sic)

Shirt and Skirt

Another look to copy from Kriti Sanon is her shirt and skirt look. She wore a denim shirt and paired with a knee-length colourful embellished skirt. To complete her outfit, the star wore gold necklaces around her neck and also wore matching finger rings. Her hair was wavy and she opted to let it loose.

Shimmery shirt and pants

Kriti Sanon wore a shimmery silver skirt and beige coloured slouchy pants. She wore a thick black belt around her waist and tucked her shirt in her pants. With some dainty jewellery around her neck, she opted for a natural makeup look. She also wore silver bracelets and completed her look with a pair of strappy zebra print heels.

Shacket

Another picture we loved from Kriti Sanon's Instagram is this picture of her in a shacket. A shacket is a combination of a shirt and jacket. Kriti Sanon wore a green checkered dress and paired it with a black belt around her waist. To add more style to her outfit, she threw a shacket over her shoulders, completing her entire outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Shirt and skirt

Kriti Sanon wore a light denim shirt and paired it with a bright yellow pleated skirt. The outfit is perfect to wear on formal occasions. She wore large loop earrings with her outfit and tied her hair in a simple low pony. Her entire look was completed with a pair of black shoes.

