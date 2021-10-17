Kriti Sanon Spills The Beans On Her Film Choices; Says 'challenging Roles Excite Her'

Kriti Sanon is getting ready for her new flick Hum Do Hamare Do, which will be released on Disney+Hotstar on October 29. Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah will feature alongside her in the film.

Kriti Sanon recently spoke about her career and film choices in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. She spoke about wanting to do versatile roles as an actor in the industry and not being settled in a certain type of genre or role. The Mimi actor said she never plans but is very ambitious and wants to do better. Sanon stated that she loves challenging roles as an actor and doesn't want to become monotonous by limiting herself to one zone or type of role. She added that she is thankful that she has not been typecasted in the industry and wants to do all kinds of films as she likes watching all kinds of films.

Kriti Sanon opens up about her career and films choices

Kriti Sanon was most recently seen in Mimi and has Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath, and Bachchan Pandey films in her kitty. She has also completed the filming of Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 4, 2022. Bhediya, a horror-comedy starring Varun Dhawan, is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. She will then star alongside Tiger Shroff in the action film Ganpath, which will be released in December 2022. Sanon will also share screen space with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in filmmaker Om Raut's flick Adipurush as Sita.

More about Hum Do Hamare Do

Hum Do Hamare Do is a forthcoming Hindi comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah play key roles in the film. Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi, and Prachi Shah appear in supporting roles. The plot revolves around a young couple, Rao and Sanon, who are parents that want to adopt. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will star in the next film Shehzada, which will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series and Telugu filmmaker Allu Aravind. It is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

(IMAGE: Instagram - Kriti Sanon)