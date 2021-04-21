Kriti Sanon Spotted With Chitra Banerjee's 'Ramayan' Retelling Book As She Preps For Sita

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently returned to Mumbai from Arunachal Pradesh after her schedule wrap on the sets of Bhediya, wherein she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was spotted at the airport looking stunning in an all-white outfit as she landed in the maximum city from Ziro. Here is everything you need to know about Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects and about the book she was spotted carrying with her at the airport.

Kriti Sanon spotted at airport

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up her upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya's schedule in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, and was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she landed back in the city. The Heropanti actor looked stunning in a white pantsuit and wore a beige-coloured blazer to complete her chic travel look. Kriti was seen carrying a book in her hand, as she made her way out of the airport. The book, named The Forest of Enchantments, is authored by Chitra Banerjee and is a retelling of the Ramayana, but in Sita's voice. Kriti will soon be portraying the character of Lord Ram's wife Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon as Sita in Adipurush

Adipurush is an upcoming Indian historical film, to be directed by Om Raut. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lord Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The much-anticipated film will be bankrolled by T-Series and will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film is slated to hit screens on August 11, 2022.

Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, April 20, Kriti took to her Instagram account to announce the schedule wrap for Varun Dhawan for their upcoming horror-comedy, a day after she announced her own schedule wrap. The actors were seen bidding adieu to the sets of the movie. Kriti Sanon shared a video of herself and co-star Varun Dhawan with the caption, "Episode 4: And... It's a schedule WRAP! ðŸ’–ðŸº @varundvn. We were blessed to have finished the schedule so smoothly during this terrible pandemic, thanks to Arunachal Pradesh being a Covid free state and the authorities being so helpful! ðŸ™ðŸ»" Bhediya is an upcoming horror-comedy movie slated for release in April 2022. Varun Dhawan in Bhediya will portray the character of Asif Qureshi, while other actors like Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen in prominent roles.

Image Credits; Kriti Sanon Official Instagram Account