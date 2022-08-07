Kriti Sanon Steps Out In Style; Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Airport & More

Quick links:
B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at the airport and the duo looked stylish in their casuals.
While Disha Patani looked chic in a white drawstring top and blue jeans, Mohit Suri opted for a black sweatshirt and dark-blue jeans.
Ananya Panday was spotted outside a domestic airport. Keeping her fashion game on point, she paired a tank top with green trousers.
Vijay Deverakonda looked dapper in a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The actor was also clicked outside a domestic airport.
Keeping it simple yet elegant, Katrina Kaif opted for a grey-coloured tracksuit and denim jacket as she was papped at the airport.
Kriti Sanon was spotted in Bandra and the Mimi actor looked uber-cool in an oversized sweatshirt and workout shorts.
Rakul Preet looked adorable in a green shirt and blue pants as she was clicked outside a cafe in Bandra.