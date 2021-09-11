Kriti Sanon Steps Out With Brand New Luxury Car Worth Rs 2.43 Crore; Netizens Awestruck

Kriti Sanon's career is going great guns at the moment. The actor has some of the big films in her kitty at the moment and she also delivered one of her most critically acclaimed performances in Mimi. A symbol of this success was the Heropanti star welcoming a brand new luxury car.

Kriti Sanon was recently clicked with her new Mercedes Maybach car, which is rumoured to cost over Rs 2.43 crore.

Kriti Sanon's new car leaves netizens impressed

Kriti stepped out for a meeting at Maddock Films office in Mumbai, the banner that has given her projects like Raabta, Luka Chuppi and the recent Mimi. Her black new car did not go unnoticed upon her arrival at the venue.

Netizens shared that she was the 'first actress' to welcome this car, and others went gaga over the price of the car, reported to be over Rs 2 crore. Right from calling her 'queen', stating they were proud of her, to posting flame and love-struck emojis, there were excited reactions.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti earned rave reviews for her performance as a surrogate mother in Mimi. When the movie had completed one month run, she had written, "It's been a month since #Mimi released.. and the love is still pouring! ♥️🥰

Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere every actor craves for! I’m so overwhelmed and glad that the film got what it truly deserved.. 💖💖 Are you #Mimified yet?? #1MonthOfMimi"

Even the song from the movie, Param Sundari, composed by AR Rahman, hit a milestone with 100 million views. She had then captioned the post, "100MILLION love for our Param Sundari 💃🏻 💯 Big Big Big thank you! 🥰♥️Loving all the videos and edits! #Mimi #ParamSundari"

Kriti now has multiple films in her kitty. This includes Adipurush, where she is playing the role of Sita. The movie also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

She is reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganapath: Part 1. She is also working on Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar. One of the other promising movies in her kitty is Bhediya, a horror-comedy, where she is working opposite Varun Dhawan.