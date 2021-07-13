Kriti Sanon Stuns In Pink Bodycon Dress As She Gets Spotted Post 'Mimi' Trailer Release

Actress Kriti Sanon was spotted by the paparazzi in the city post her movie Mimi's trailer launch. The actress was seen wearing a bright pink body con dress while she was spotted by the paps. The actress is currently gearing up for her movie Mimi's release in which she will be seen portraying an unconventional role of a surrogate mother.

Kriti Sanon stuns in pink

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a bright pink coloured body con dress with long sleeves. The actress accompanied the dress with a pair of colourful heels and kept her makeup minimal. The photos were shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page when the paps spotted Sanon in the city post her movie Mimi's trailer was released.

Fans were all hearts for Kriti Sanon's look and left heart emoticons in the comment section, while other fans called her cute.

Mimi's trailer

Kirti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared the trailer of her upcoming film Mimi. The movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak. The movie is loosely based on the Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Sharing the trailer of her movie, Sanon wrote " #Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Here is My Mimi for you! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer." The movie is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Kriti Sanon wraps shoot of Bhediya

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and announced that she had wrapped the shoot of her upcoming horror comedy movie Bhediya. The movie will also feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role opposite Sanon. The actress shared a motion poster of the movie announcing its wrap. Kriti while sharing the poster wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always!."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is all set to feature in the Indian mythological film Adipurush based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Sanon will be playing the role of Goddess Sita alongside Prabhas as Adipurush (Ram), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The actress will also be seen in upcoming movies like Hum Do Hamare Do and Bachchan Pandey.

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

