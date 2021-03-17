Kriti Sanon To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Remake: Reports

Kriti Sanon might star opposite Kartik Aaryan once again. As Pinkvilla’s report suggests, Kriti Sanon is in talks to star opposite Kartik in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake. Moreover, Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan will be directing the project.

Kriti Sanon in talks to star in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi remake

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her second film opposite Varun Dhawan titled Bhediya. She will then join the Adipurush cast to complete her scenes as Sita in the highly anticipated project. But apart from these projects, the report states that Kriti Sanon might also star in the Hindi remake of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu original starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, and it was a successful venture at the Box Office.

She will be joining hands with actor Kartik Aaryan once again for this Hindi remake, as the pair has previously worked in the film, Luka Chuppi. The media portal’s report quoted a source and said that Kartik and Kriti’s pairing was loved by the audience, hence they are keen to cast them in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. Turns out, even Kriti Sanon is interested to be on board and is currently trying to figure out dates for the project since the film’s makers are planning to start shooting in June.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, makers are also in talks with two other actresses, but their names were not mentioned in the report. Kriti Sanon has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for the film Ganpat. Kriti reportedly set to shoot for Ganpat in the same timeline as the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake schedule. Hence, if she does not join hands on the project it will be because of scheduling issues.

Talking about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, Ekta Kapoor will be co-producing the film alongside Aman Gill, S Radha Krishna, and Allu Aravind. Since the film’s story is already in place and final touches to the screenplay are being given. The media portal’s report also suggests that the pre-production of the film has already begun since the makers plan to start shooting the film in June and also finalise the leading by mid-April.