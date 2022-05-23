Kriti Sanon Turns Entrepreneur After 8 Years In Bollywood; Announces 'Passion Project'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has proved to be one of the popular actors in the industry right now, and has proved her acting mettle by taking on impressive roles in films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi and more. The 31-year-old made her acting debut with the Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014 and since then she has been a part of many films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Raabta and more.

On Monday, May 23, 2022, Sanon clocked eight years as an actor in the industry. To mark the occasion, she has started a new venture as an entrepreneur. The actor announced her investment in a fitness community, named The Tribe, along with three other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani.

Kriti Sanon announces new venture as an entrepreneur

On Monday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and made a major announcement regarding her new venture, The Tribe. She penned a lengthy yet heartfelt note in the caption in which she detailed her journey from an actor to an entrepreneur. She wrote in the caption, "They say “Your Vibe Attracts Your Tribe” !! I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that. (sic)"

Kriti Sanon talks about her journey as an actor

The Ganapath star went on to state, "8years ago, I started my journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the help of people who believed in me and gave me wings to fly! Today, 8yrs later, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project “The Tribe” (sic)"

A part of her note read, "I discovered my personal fitness journey post-MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut. Robin, Karan and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realise that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are (sic)."

"We at The Tribe believe in motivating you to become the best and the fittest version of yourself- Be it with in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest & fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun!", she further added.

Stating that the team will launch the Tribe App later this year, Sanon stated, "Also excited to announce that we will be launching The Tribe App later this year which will give you access to anything and everything to do with Fitness & Mindfulness no matter where you are. Till then Join @thetribeindia and #KeepMoving !"