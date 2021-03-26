Kriti Sanon Turns Up Heat With Her Latest Instagram Post; See Pictures

Actor Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Friday to share pictures of herself wearing a sleeveless top, with a plunging neckline. She was clicked by photographer Tejas Nerurkar, where the actor let her hair open and she posed for the lens in a complete wet look, accompanied by yellow lighting. Kriti simply captioned the pictures, "Salsa anyone?". Check out the pictures and see what her fans and followers reacted in the comments.

Kriti Sanon turns up the heat with latest Instagram fashion updates

Kirit Sanon has been recently busy giving fans fashion updates. In another Instagram post, the actor recently dazzled fans wearing a thigh-high slit scallop ruched dress, with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She accompanied the look with natural makeup and messy hair. Kriti captioned the post as “Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and a cocktail!!!” Check out the post here.

On Thursday, the actor also shared an endearing post celebrating her father's birthday. She wrote on Instagram, "Happiest Birthday to the man i love the most!! You have handled 3 strong-headed, demanding, childish women with so much patience and love! You deserve an award! Haha.. my go-to person for every little thing and the most hyper-yet-calmest person in our house- Papa, you are the bestest.. and i love you so much more than i express! Thank you for always letting me fly". Sonam Kapoor commented on the picture writing, "Happy birthday to your dad kriti.. it’s my moms birthday today as well!", while Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Happy Birthday kriti ke papa". Check out the pictures here.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush, which is based on the Ramayana. She will play Sita in the film alongside Prabhas who will play Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh also star in pivotal roles of Raavan and Lakshman, respectively.

According to Bollywood Hungama, it is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of approximately Rs 500 crore. The film is directed by Om Raut and is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Adipurush will be released theatrically on August 11, 2022.

Kriti Sanon will also appear in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and is currently filming scenes in Andhra Pradesh. The film directed by Amar Kaushik will be released on April 14, 2022. She will also be seen in the upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey from director Farhad Samji, for a January 26, 2022 release. The actor has also been signed on for Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: Part One.

Promo Pic Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

