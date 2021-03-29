Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan Party In North-East As They Share Holi Glimpses; Netizens Unhappy

The festival of Holi on Monday is being marked across the globe, but for a majority of the citizens, the same vibe is missing due to COVID-19. While celebrations have been strictly banned in parts of Maharashtra like Mumbai, which is witnessing a dangerous second wave of rise in cases, Mumbai residents like Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon could mark the occasion as they were shooting for their film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The duo participated in the ‘Holika Dahan’ ritual and even partied together to mark the festival.

Varun, Kriti’s Bhediya team celebrate Holi

A glimpse of the Holika Dahan, which symbolises the eradication of evil and celebration of goodness, ritual on sets was shared by Varun and Kriti.

The cast and crew was also seen walking around the bonfire and even posed for pictures along with their director Amar Kaushik of Stree fame.

This was followed by the team enjoying refreshments and grooving together. A video of them dancing together on the song Hookah Bar surfaced online too.

However, with none of them wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing, the party did not go down well with a section of netizens. They called it ‘stupidity’, and asked if COVID-19 was over.

The duo had kicked shooting for the horror-comedy at the start of this month. The movie is set to a part of the franchise, that started with Stree and the recently released Roohi, before another movie joins in.

Both Varun and Kriti had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but both have recovered from the virus. Bollywood is currently gripped by the addition of numerous stars to this list, which include Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vikrant Massey, Milind Soman, among others.

