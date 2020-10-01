Kriti Sanon Furious With Increase In Rape Cases, Asks 'When Will This End?'

While people were still mourning the loss of a 19-year-old girl who was brutally gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, another incident of rape has shocked the entire nation. A 22-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped in Balrampur died on September 30. The incident has triggered outrage and several Bollywood stars expressed anger. Kriti Sanon expressed anger over the barbaric act and asked questions to the society about, “When will this end.”

Kriti Sanon expresses anger over the increase in rape cases

The actress shared an illustration of her Instagram story which showcased the female gender symbol being soaked in red with a woman screaming. While captioning her story, Kriti expressed her disgust over the Balrampur incident and wrote, “Before the anger could subside and before the horrifying Hathras incident could sink in, her body was forcefully cremated without the permission of her family and another case has been reported. It disgusts and scares me at the same time! When will this end??” Further, she added, “We have been voicing the issue of women safety and the ever-increasing rape cases for years!! And these are just the ones that have been “reported”! A small percentage of the actual number!”

Dev Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Balrampur, said that the victim's family alleged that two men raped her. The horrific crime comes barely a day after activists and people took to the streets to protest against the law & order situation in UP. The investigating police officer explained that the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district. The 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on September 29 evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her. The woman's parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.

"The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand," the police said, quoting her parents. "The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way," said the SP. Acting on the parent's complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, news agency PTI quoted the SP as saying.

