Kriti Sanon Was 'angry' On Media Coverage Of Dilip Kumar's Funeral, Calls It 'horrible'

The paparazzi of the film industry have often attracted flak for crossing their limits in clicking celebrities. Apart from chasing stars while they go about their daily tasks and even peeping into their homes, their coverage of funerals in Bollywood too has been criticised in the past. Among those to do has been Kriti Sanon, who expressed her displeasure over the media coverage of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's funeral, which was held on July 7.

Kriti Sanon unhappy over coverage of Dilip Kumar's funeral

Kriti, in an interview with ETimes, stated that she was 'very angry' when she watched the videos of the funeral and called it 'horrible.' The actor stated that funerals were not meant to be covered as it was a 'personal thing', adding that people would not want their families to be flashed everywhere when they were dealing with a loss. She also asked why people wanted to watch it. The 31-year-old added that if people were still covering it, the media persons recording it, should not talk behind the camera, and rather mute it. She recalled the photographers 'talking badly', laughing over failing to get the right angle and shouting at their peers to make way. She called it 'bad' and 'insensitive.'

The Heropanti star stated that she could understand the need for instant information, but it did not mean that one should keep their human side and sensitivity aside and do 'just anything.' Kriti had even put out a strong post on Instagram at that time.

In the interview, Kriti also stated that she stuck by her post. She added that she was not aware if the post would make a difference, but she really felt like voicing the statement then.

Kriti Sanon's Mimi

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently in the news for the release of Mimi. It is her first movie as a solo lead, and the plot of the movie revolves around her character's pregnancy.

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, among others, and hit Netflix on July 26. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni gave their thumbs up to the movie.

