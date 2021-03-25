Kriti Sanon Welcomes Summer With 'on-point' Beach Hair; Wishes For 'beach And Cocktail'

On March 25, 2021, Bollywood actor, Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of pictures featuring herself. The first picture is a monochrome one, while the second one is a sun-kissed picture. In the pictures, she can be seen posing confidently and flaunting her sensuous look. In the caption, Kriti informed her fans and followers that summer is here, her beach hair is ‘on point’ and the only thing she is missing is ‘the beach and a cocktail’.

Kriti Sanon's 'on point' beach hair

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen donning a black polka-dotted plunge necked dress. She went for subtle makeup and kept her short hair wet and open. She looked into the camera as she played with her hair while giving a perfect pose. As for the caption, she wrote, “Summer is here! Beach hair on point, now just need a beach and a cocktail!!!” with a string of emoticons. She further gave credits to the photographer, Tejas Nerurkarr.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, fans were also quick enough to like the post and compliment the beauty. Sukriti Grover, Yasmin Karachiwala also dropped fire emoticons in their comments. Iris Bhaskar Maity called her, “Stunner” and dropped a fire emoji. A fan commented, “My favourite actress all over the world”. Another one wrote, “Looking so hot” with fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Wow Awesome” with a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “This is absolutely gorgeous” with a heart-eyed face emoji.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in the year, 2014. Since then she has appeared in films like Dilwale, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat, and many more. The list of upcoming Kriti Sanon's movies includes Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya. Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming flick, Adipurush.

The actor recently dropped a pair of pictures with her co-actors, Prabhas and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star Sunny Singh. In the pictures, the trio can be seen posing together flashing their bright smiles. Kriti donned a light pink salwar kameez, while Prabhas and Sunny sported yellow coloured kurtas. Kriti captioned the post as, “A new journey begins… ‘#Adipurush’. This one is too special… Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world…” with a red heart, shining star and praying hands emoticon.

A peek into Kriti Sanon's photos

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.